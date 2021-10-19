Running Oak Capital LLC Sells 33,819 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Running Oak Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 33,819 shares during the quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.25.

Shares of CSL opened at $216.96 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.68 and a 1 year high of $218.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.18%.

In related news, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,933.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott C. Selbach sold 21,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $4,275,881.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

