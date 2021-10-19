Running Oak Capital LLC Sells 3,765 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Running Oak Capital LLC decreased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,765 shares during the period. Centene comprises approximately 3.1% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $5,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 166.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Centene in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Centene in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Centene in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Centene in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Centene news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,249 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Roth Capital started coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen started coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

NYSE CNC opened at $64.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 52.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

