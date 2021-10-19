Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 3.57%. On average, analysts expect Rush Enterprises to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RUSHA opened at $47.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.22. Rush Enterprises has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $51.98.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rush Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 882.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,173 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of Rush Enterprises worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RUSHA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rush Enterprises from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

