Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.59% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ryerson Holding Corporation is a services company that processes and distributes metals. The Company, through its subsidiaries, purchases, processes, and distributes various forms of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon, alloy steel, nickel, and red metals. Ryerson serves several industries including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery. It has operations primarily in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China and Brazil. Ryerson Holding Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

Shares of RYI opened at $23.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $904.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average of $18.12. Ryerson has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $25.68.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.43. Ryerson had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ryerson will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ryerson news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $112,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Ryerson during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ryerson during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Ryerson during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryerson during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ryerson by 30.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

