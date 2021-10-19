SafeMoon Hits Market Cap of $1.08 Billion (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. SafeMoon has a total market capitalization of $1.08 billion and approximately $5.86 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SafeMoon has traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SafeMoon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00065954 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00070802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.08 or 0.00101482 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,188.49 or 1.00040302 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,758.58 or 0.06046289 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00022370 BTC.

SafeMoon Profile

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

SafeMoon Coin Trading

