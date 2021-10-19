Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $196.00.

Several research analysts have commented on SAFM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Consumer Edge raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

SAFM traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $186.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,994. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.33. Sanderson Farms has a 12 month low of $117.22 and a 12 month high of $197.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.69.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sanderson Farms’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -429.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAFM. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 5,210.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 238,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,881,000 after purchasing an additional 234,270 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 2,384.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,539,000 after purchasing an additional 163,503 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 188.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,374,000 after purchasing an additional 156,805 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 7.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,933,000 after purchasing an additional 145,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 10.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,210,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,628,000 after purchasing an additional 117,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

