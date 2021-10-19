Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

SSL has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.75 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$8.75 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.16.

Shares of TSE:SSL opened at C$8.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.59. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.34.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$32.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$40.18 million.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

