SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 608.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,234 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $5,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in SBA Communications by 57.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 128.8% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the second quarter worth about $73,000. CX Institutional raised its position in SBA Communications by 69.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its position in SBA Communications by 30.7% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.75.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $323.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.83. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $369.56. The stock has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.75 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 44,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.15, for a total transaction of $15,507,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,644,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total transaction of $17,884,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,752 shares of company stock worth $105,204,175 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

