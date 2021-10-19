Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Short Interest Update

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the September 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

SCYYF traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 13,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,230. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16. Scandium International Mining has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.28.

Scandium International Mining Company Profile

Scandium International Mining Corp. focuses on the development of scandium mineral resources, and scandium end-use markets. Its projects include Honeybugle Scandium, Nyngan Scandium,and Kiniviemi Scandium. It operates through the Australia and United States geographical segment. The company was founded on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Sparks, NV.

