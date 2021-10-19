Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Short Interest Update

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the September 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
SCYYF traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 13,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,230. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16. Scandium International Mining has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.28.
Scandium International Mining Company Profile
