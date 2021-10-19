Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €6.50 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.85 ($9.23).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Shares of FRA SHA opened at €6.85 ($8.06) on Friday. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a twelve month high of €16.74 ($19.69). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €7.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of €7.44.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.