Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.69.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNDR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 target price on shares of Schneider National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 5.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 156,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 5.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 2.3% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 43.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNDR traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.17. The stock had a trading volume of 9,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average is $23.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. Schneider National had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.40%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

