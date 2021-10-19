Schroders (LON:SDR) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Schroders (LON:SDR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 3,675 ($48.01) price target on the stock.

SDR has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Schroders from GBX 3,430 ($44.81) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,485 ($45.53) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,890 ($50.82) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schroders presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,704.17 ($48.40).

Shares of LON SDR opened at GBX 3,514 ($45.91) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,678.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,614.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 5.69. Schroders has a 1-year low of GBX 2,585 ($33.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,913 ($51.12). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a GBX 37 ($0.48) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.58%.

In related news, insider Richard Keers bought 8 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,810 ($49.78) per share, for a total transaction of £304.80 ($398.22).

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

