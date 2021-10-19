Schroders (LON:SDRC) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,557.44

Schroders plc (LON:SDRC) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,557.44 ($33.41) and traded as low as GBX 2,445 ($31.94). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 2,445 ($31.94), with a volume of 7,514 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 5.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,557.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,583.33.

Schroders Company Profile (LON:SDRC)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

