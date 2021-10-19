Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,704.17 ($48.40).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SDR shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,675 ($48.01) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,485 ($45.53) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,430 ($44.81) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,890 ($50.82) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

LON:SDR traded down GBX 23 ($0.30) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 3,576 ($46.72). 80,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,562. Schroders has a one year low of GBX 2,585 ($33.77) and a one year high of GBX 3,913 ($51.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 5.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,681.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,613.78. The company has a market cap of £10.10 billion and a PE ratio of 18.08.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a GBX 37 ($0.48) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.58%.

In other news, insider Richard Keers bought 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,810 ($49.78) per share, with a total value of £304.80 ($398.22).

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

