Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by Resource Planning Group

Resource Planning Group boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Resource Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Resource Planning Group owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $10,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,055.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $62.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.57. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $60.31 and a 1-year high of $63.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.