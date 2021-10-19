Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SGMS. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Scientific Games has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.90.

Shares of SGMS stock opened at $85.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.47. Scientific Games has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $89.16. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.76 and a beta of 2.06.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Scientific Games will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMS. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Scientific Games by 1,573.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,337,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,518 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Scientific Games by 18.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,539 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Scientific Games by 14.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,291,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,846 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Scientific Games by 104.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,564,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,245,000 after acquiring an additional 799,700 shares during the period. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at about $58,040,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

