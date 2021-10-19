Sculati Wealth Management LLC Buys 768 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,645 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 591,076 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $125,148,000 after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,778 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,671 shares of company stock worth $12,623,562. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.71.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $230.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.17. The firm has a market cap of $449.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

