Sculati Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 613.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,144,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,026 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 3,718.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,029,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,536 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 98.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 680,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,787,000 after acquiring an additional 337,788 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 966.1% during the second quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 341,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 309,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,464,000.

AMLP stock opened at $36.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.98. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

