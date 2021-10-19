Sculati Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,051 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group makes up 1.3% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 24.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 122.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 13,111 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 11.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX stock opened at $123.81 on Tuesday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.40 and a twelve month high of $136.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $84.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.42 and a 200 day moving average of $103.85.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 64,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $7,520,426.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233,634 shares in the company, valued at $142,941,171.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and have sold 507,808 shares worth $40,144,228. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.73.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

