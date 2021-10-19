Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%.

Sealed Air has a dividend payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sealed Air to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

Shares of NYSE SEE traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.00. 646,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,458. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEE. Truist began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sealed Air stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 267.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 652,353 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.60% of Sealed Air worth $53,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

