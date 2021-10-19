Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Price Target Increased to C$7.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SECYF. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Secure Energy Services to a buy rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Secure Energy Services in a report on Monday, July 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.63.

SECYF stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $4.72.

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

