SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Short Interest Up 36.2% in September

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,690,000 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the September 15th total of 7,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 12.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
In other news, COO William Thomas Grant III bought 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $2,035,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Robert Danker bought 117,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $1,023,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,516,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,266,198.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 453,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,715. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in SelectQuote by 57.3% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the third quarter worth $5,843,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the third quarter worth $238,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in SelectQuote by 200.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SelectQuote by 128.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 36,620 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of SLQT opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. SelectQuote has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). SelectQuote had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $188.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.58 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SelectQuote will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About SelectQuote
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
