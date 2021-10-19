SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Short Interest Up 36.2% in September

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,690,000 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the September 15th total of 7,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 12.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, COO William Thomas Grant III bought 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $2,035,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Robert Danker bought 117,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $1,023,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,516,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,266,198.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 453,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,715. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in SelectQuote by 57.3% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the third quarter worth $5,843,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the third quarter worth $238,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in SelectQuote by 200.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SelectQuote by 128.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 36,620 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLQT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet cut shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Shares of SLQT opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. SelectQuote has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). SelectQuote had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $188.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.58 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SelectQuote will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

