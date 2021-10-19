Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Given New $142.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its target price raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.29.

SRE opened at $127.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.74.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $607,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 464.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

