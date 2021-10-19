Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.100-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.350-$8.350 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRE. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.29.

NYSE SRE opened at $127.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.62 and its 200 day moving average is $133.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The stock has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

