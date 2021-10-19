Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Short Interest Update

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,200 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the September 15th total of 111,700 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SENEA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.43. 95 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.16 million, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.75. Seneca Foods has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $62.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.33 and its 200 day moving average is $49.58.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $235.04 million during the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 8.45%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Seneca Foods by 68.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods in the second quarter worth $206,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Seneca Foods by 96.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 18,546 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods in the second quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

