Sentivate Reaches One Day Volume of $262,637.00 (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. During the last week, Sentivate has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Sentivate has a market cap of $24.52 million and $262,637.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentivate coin can currently be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00041505 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.00 or 0.00197872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00090288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Sentivate Coin Profile

SNTVT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,525,479 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

