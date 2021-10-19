ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $680.00 at Mizuho

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $650.00 to $680.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NOW. DZ Bank started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $654.94.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $666.22 on Monday. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $681.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $632.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $563.59. The company has a market capitalization of $131.98 billion, a PE ratio of 793.13, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total value of $357,215.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total value of $271,215.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $454,381.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,861 shares of company stock worth $18,888,544. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 48.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

