ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 45.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.87. The company had a trading volume of 661 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,877. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.17. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $80.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,092 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $14,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.