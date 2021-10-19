Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Given New GBX 2,600 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Severn Trent (LON:SVT) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of Severn Trent stock opened at GBX 2,621 ($34.24) on Friday. Severn Trent has a 12 month low of GBX 2,148 ($28.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,930 ($38.28). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 589.28. The stock has a market cap of £6.56 billion and a PE ratio of 29.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,754.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,610.36.

In other Severn Trent news, insider James Bowling sold 17,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,738 ($35.77), for a total value of £475,289.42 ($620,968.67).

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

