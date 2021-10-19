SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 269.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,335 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,782,000 after buying an additional 3,313,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,884,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,824,000 after purchasing an additional 343,252 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 75,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,832,000. Institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Shares of Dynex Capital stock opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $619.54 million, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.57. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.49 and a 1-year high of $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 242.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.41%.

Dynex Capital Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.