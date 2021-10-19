SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 10,175 Shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 226.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,674 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,175 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Loral Space & Communications Inc. worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 302.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,868 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 66,024 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Loral Space & Communications Inc. alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LORL opened at $45.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.58 and a 200 day moving average of $38.93. The company has a market cap of $966.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.87. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $50.85.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Loral Space & Communications Inc.

Loral Space & Communications, Inc engages in the provision of satellite-based communication services to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers. It offers video distribution and direct-to-home video, as well as end-to-end communications services using both satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LORL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL).

Receive News & Ratings for Loral Space & Communications Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loral Space & Communications Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.