SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 59.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 159,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 59,218 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 22.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 217,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 39,979 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 137,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the second quarter worth $310,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 51.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,290 shares during the period. 55.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IVR stock opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average of $3.49. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.35.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 100.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.15%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

