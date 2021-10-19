SG Americas Securities LLC Has $634,000 Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,287 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 14.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,923,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,050,000 after buying an additional 1,415,156 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,146,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,858,000 after buying an additional 22,102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Southwest Gas by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 926,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,665,000 after purchasing an additional 34,218 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Southwest Gas by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 873,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,818,000 after purchasing an additional 198,072 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,776,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $69.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.17. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $75.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $821.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.39 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

