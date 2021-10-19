SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 12,202 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,202 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.31.

EPRT stock opened at $29.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.95. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $32.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.17, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 29.80%. Research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.09%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

