Shay Capital LLC Acquires 3,900 Shares of International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC)

Shay Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC owned approximately 0.38% of International General Insurance worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International General Insurance during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International General Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of International General Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International General Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International General Insurance by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Get International General Insurance alerts:

Shares of IGIC opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $406.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.36. International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $11.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.79.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $89.80 million for the quarter. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 12.05%.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

International General Insurance Company Profile

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial insurance and re-insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The Specialty Long-tail segment includes the casualty business, financial institutions line of business, and marine liability line of business.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for International General Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International General Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.