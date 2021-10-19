Shay Capital LLC Buys 467,250 Shares of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX)

Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) by 424.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467,250 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC owned 0.74% of LiveXLive Media worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LIVX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in LiveXLive Media by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 870,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 562,720 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LiveXLive Media by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,495,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,170,000 after buying an additional 436,343 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LiveXLive Media during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in LiveXLive Media during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,227,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in LiveXLive Media by 181.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 223,165 shares in the last quarter. 38.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other LiveXLive Media news, Director Jay E. Krigsman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $33,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,634,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,171.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,650. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LiveXLive Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on LiveXLive Media from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of LiveXLive Media stock opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.82. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). LiveXLive Media had a negative net margin of 45.29% and a negative return on equity of 391.37%. The firm had revenue of $38.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

