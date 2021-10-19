Shay Capital LLC Purchases 15,000 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in AerCap by 46.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in AerCap by 22.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in AerCap by 3.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in AerCap by 1.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in AerCap by 4.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AER stock opened at $61.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $63.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.02.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

