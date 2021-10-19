Shay Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,328,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,944 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,328 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.1% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,165,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,778,000 after acquiring an additional 246,033 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,127,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,277,000 after acquiring an additional 759,643 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,046,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,880,000 after acquiring an additional 131,113 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.83.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $160.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.95 and a 1 year high of $164.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.29. The stock has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

