Shay Capital LLC Takes Position in Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 160,150 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 517.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 185,800 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Aspen Group in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Group by 160.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after buying an additional 894,209 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Group in the second quarter valued at about $664,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Aspen Group by 48.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 248,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 81,273 shares during the last quarter. 53.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.12 million, a PE ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86. Aspen Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $12.80.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $19.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas Kass bought 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $56,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 51,650 shares of company stock worth $279,176 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ASPU. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.