Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $13.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an underperform rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.21.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

SHLX opened at $11.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82. Shell Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.79.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 111.76% and a return on equity of 96.96%. The business had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.16%. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

In other Shell Midstream Partners news, insider Steven Ledbetter bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $49,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 472.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.