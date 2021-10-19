Shilanski & Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of KLA by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,916.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $326.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.16. The firm has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $190.21 and a 12-month high of $374.60.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. KLA’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $338.00 price target for the company. KGI Securities upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.05.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,325.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $304,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

