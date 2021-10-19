Shilanski & Associates Inc. Has $4.05 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.9% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $54,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO stock opened at $53.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $232.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.22 and a 200-day moving average of $54.99. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.19.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,277 shares of company stock worth $2,739,136. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.