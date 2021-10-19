Shilanski & Associates Inc. Increases Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASML. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 50.0% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 198,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,951,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $385,000. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on ASML shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $801.33.

ASML stock opened at $788.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $322.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.49, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $808.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $725.52. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $357.38 and a 52 week high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

