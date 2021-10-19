Shilanski & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,455,248,000 after acquiring an additional 865,667 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,389,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,437,000 after acquiring an additional 565,063 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.0% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $431,344,000 after buying an additional 551,348 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 115.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 714,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,695,000 after buying an additional 383,128 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $41,920,000. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $307.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $290.15 and its 200 day moving average is $269.17. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.20 and a twelve month high of $307.93.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 14.08%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $292.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

