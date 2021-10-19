Shilanski & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 14,872 Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TV. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 132.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,033,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,034,000 after buying an additional 5,147,390 shares during the period. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,276,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 25.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,944,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,890,000 after buying an additional 1,204,575 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 148.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,096,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after acquiring an additional 655,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 20.5% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,678,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,529,000 after acquiring an additional 625,100 shares in the last quarter. 46.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.76. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

