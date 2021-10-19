Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) Short Interest Down 27.1% in September

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 444,900 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the September 15th total of 610,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 588,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57. Shineco has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $19.40.

Get Shineco alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYHT. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Shineco during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shineco during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Shineco during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Shineco during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Shineco by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shineco, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of plant-based products. It operates through the following segments: Luobuma Products, Herbal Products, and Other Agricultural Products. The Luobuma Products segment focuses in the development, manufacture, and distribution of specialized fabrics, textile products, and other by-products derived from an indigenous Chinese plant called Apocynum Venetum.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Shineco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shineco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.