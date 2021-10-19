Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shiseido from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

OTCMKTS SSDOY opened at $65.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of -388.00 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.39. Shiseido has a 1-year low of $61.10 and a 1-year high of $79.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Shiseido had a positive return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shiseido will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of cosmetics for men and women. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Travel Retail, Professional, and Others. The Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe segments sell cosmetics, fragrance, and personal care products with core brands such as Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, ELIXIR, MAQUILLAGE, AUPRES, urara, TSUBAKI, Za, and narciso rodriguez in each corresponding region.

