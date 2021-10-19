Short Interest in Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI) Drops By 17.9%

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
AMPI stock opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69. Advanced Merger Partners has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.07.
Advanced Merger Partners Company Profile
