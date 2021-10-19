Short Interest in Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI) Drops By 17.9%

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AMPI stock opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69. Advanced Merger Partners has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.07.

Advanced Merger Partners Company Profile

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

