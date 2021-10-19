Short Interest in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Decreases By 24.0%

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the September 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 53,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $847,223.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 696,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after buying an additional 30,780 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000.

NYSE AIF traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $15.91. The stock had a trading volume of 62,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,645. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.46. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $16.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

