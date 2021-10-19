Short Interest in BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Drops By 21.7%

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,400 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the September 15th total of 132,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 337,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of BrainsWay stock opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. BrainsWay has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $129.48 million, a P/E ratio of -34.22 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.03.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 million. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. Analysts forecast that BrainsWay will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BWAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrainsWay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BrainsWay by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 514,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after buying an additional 214,893 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BrainsWay by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,727,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BrainsWay by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 206,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 76,250 shares in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

